College professor booked for sharing child pornography in Bengaluru

The North East division cyber crime police have registered a case against faculty of a city-based engineering college for allegedly sharing child pornography.

The accused identified as Madhusudhan Acharya, faculty of a college in Yelahanka, was questioned by the police. They recorded his statement and seized his mobile phone which he had allegedly used to share child pornographic clip with a student in the college.

Bharath Reddy, officials from CID cyber crime unit, filed a complaint with the North East cyber crime police station, following an alert from National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children portal after monitoring the activities of the accused for two years from September 2020 to September 2022.

Based on the complaint, the North East cyber crime police registered a case, charging Madhusudhan under Section 67 B (Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in sexually explicit act) of IT Act.

The phone seized from the accused has been sent to FSL for a detailed analysis. Based on the report, necessary action will be taken, a senior police officer said. There are allegation that the accused has harassed some students in the college which is part of the probe, the police added.