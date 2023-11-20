HamberMenu
College principal booked under JJ Act for allegedly harassing student

November 20, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The principal of SJP College is among two booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly harassing and punishing a 16-year-old diploma student over a fight on campus.

The victim, a second-year diploma student, alleged in her complaint that the principal had blamed her for the fight that broke out in the college and punished her by making her do sit-ups in front of the other students.

She alleged that the principal abused her with demeaning words and threatened to share CCTV camera footage with her parents stating that he would rusticate her from the college and issue a TC.

The victim also alleged that the head of the department supported the principal.

Based on the complaint, the police booked the principal and the head of the department charging them under the JJ Act, outraging modesty and criminal intimidation against them.

