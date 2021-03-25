College placements hit new lows

Firms offer internships; the few recruiters offering full-time jobs have reduced not just the number of hires but also entry-level salaries

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the job prospects of students, particularly those in degree colleges. With placements not as robust when compared with previous years, students say that they will be forced to take up odd jobs.

C.B. Annapurnamma, principal of National College, Basavanagudi, said companies have been offering online placements over the past few weeks, but admitted that recruitment is low. “Firms are going to recruit less people as they are facing a financial crisis,” she said.

Firms are changing their recruitment strategy in an attempt to cut cost. There is a growing trend of companies, who used to regularly hire graduating students, offering an internship instead.

Many have decided not to hire full-time employees and are instead recruiting students for unpaid internships or on a monthly stipend, said Annie Fathima Shruti, Placement Coordinator, Mount Carmel College. “In keeping with this trend, the college is planning to hold a virtual internship fair in April,” she said, and added that recruiters are not only reducing the number of new hires, but also offering lesser c compensation packages.

The situation is far worse in many government colleges where placement activities are not conducted on a large scale.

D.S. Prathima, principal, Government First Grade College, Malleswaram said that placement drives are yet to commence. “Many companies are cutting costs, and do not want to hire at the moment. We are hoping that the situation will improve in the next two months,” she said.

Students who have financial support have decided to use this dry spell to pursue a Masters after they graduate, but others said they have no choice but to work as delivery partners, drivers and in call centres.

Priyanka S., a B.Com student who will be graduating this year, has decided to work in a call centre. “I would have ideally liked to work in a finance company where I could put my skills to use. But as my father is the sole breadwinner, I will have to take up a call centre job even though it does not interest me,” she said. “Our seniors told us that they were offered ₹15,000 per month when they were placed last year. The same company is offering ₹10,000 this year.”

Amaresh Kadagada, State president, Students’ Federation of India, Karnataka said that there is a need for the government to intervene and act as a bridge between companies and college managements in the interest of students. “This is an unprecedented year. The government has to put in extra effort to ensure that unemployment levels among the youth do not increase further,” he said.