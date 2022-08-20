College dropout arrested in Bengaluru for killing grandfather to get share of property

According to the police, the accused needed money to start a business

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
August 20, 2022 16:35 IST

The deceased is a retired lab assistant of Kendriya Vidyalaya who was living alone in Surabhi Layout after the death of his wife, in Bengaluru.

Yelahanka police arrested a 20-year-old college dropout who, along with his associate, allegedly killed his 70-year-old grandfather to death to get his share of the family property.

The deceased is C. Puttaiah, a retired lab assistant of Kendriya Vidyalaya. He was living alone in a house at Surabhi Layout after the death of his wife. The deceased has four children who were staying separately and used to visit him once in a while.

The accused has been identified as Jayanth Balle from Kuvempunagar in Mysuru, and his associate Yaseen, 22, from Gorur in Hassan district.

According to the police, Jayanth wanted to start a business and needed money. He decided to apply for a business loan. He sought help from his grandfather, C. Puttaiah, for a share of their ancestral property for the required surety for the business loan, but in vain.

He decided to kill Puttaiah to get a share of the property, according to Inspector V Balaji who probed the case.

On August 17, Jayanth entered the house in the morning and bludgeoned Puttaiah to death. He removed the gold ring of the deceased and ransacked the house to make the crime appear like murder for gain, police said.

The murder came to light when neighbours noticed that Puttaiah was not to be seen since morning. They informed Puttaiah’s son Naveen, whose family resides in K.S. Layout.

Naveen went to the house and found Puttaiah’s body in the bedroom. He informed the police.

Police examined CCTV footage and, with the help of technical details, zeroed in on Jayanth on August 20.

