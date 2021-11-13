Collect only 85% fees for previous academic year: Govt. to pvt. schools

Bengaluru

13 November 2021 01:11 IST

‘School that collected excess fee should refund or adjust it for the current academic year’

A day after The Hindu reported that school managements were not complying with the High Court order on fees, the State Government on Friday issued an order addressing the contentious issue.

For the previous 2020-21 academic year, the Government has instructed school managements to collect only 85% of the tuition fees that they charged parents in 2019-20.

The order has been issued two months after the High Court of Karnataka directed school managements to give a 15% discount on fees for the 2020-21 academic year.

The State Government in the order said the school managements that had collected more than 85% of tuition fees should issue a refund or adjust it for the current 2021-22 academic year. The Government has also said that if school managements wish to collect a lower fee they can do so as long as they don’t charge over 85%. Schools are not allowed to collect term fees and special development fees.

On November 11, The Hindu had reported that many school managements were not complying with the High Court order and were instead telling parents that it was not applicable to them. Some schools also claimed ignorance of the order forcing parents associations to seek Government intervention.

The Government had earlier stated that schools should give a 30% discount. They could ask for only 70% of the tuition fees they had charged in the 2019-20 for the 2020-21 academic year. But the High Court in September stated that in lieu of underutilised facilities during that academic year, school managements should give a 15% discount.

Sijo Sebastian, Voice of Parents Association, Karnataka said that they were thrilled that the government had finally woken up to the problem. "We however hope that the Department of Public Instruction not only issues the order but also implements it seriously this year," he said.