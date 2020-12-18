Colleagues worried about missing health officer

18 December 2020 07:53 IST

They want the police to intensify efforts to trace him

Colleagues and health workers from Hosakote taluk held a protest on Thursday demanding that the police intensify the search for health officer Dr. Manjunath who was reported missing on December 15.

“He disappeared under very mysterious circumstances,” said a health officer. He left his office that evening after work but never reached home. His car, too, is missing, the police added.

His colleagues and family members tried to call him on his mobile phone but found that it was switched off. After searching for him, they filed a missing person complaint.

According to his family members, Dr. Manjunath had raided a private hospital on December 10 and seized medicines worth ₹10 lakh that were stored in the premises and sold illegally. “Family members and colleagues claimed that he became very tense after the raid. He was seen having confrontations and arguments with people. He would get calls late at night,” said a police officer.

The police have stepped up their efforts to trace him.