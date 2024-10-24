GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collapsed building in Bengaluru’s Babusapalya illegal and built on ‘B’ kharab land, says BBMP

Published - October 24, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau
NDRF personnel during rescue work at the collapsed building site at Babusapalya.

NDRF personnel during rescue work at the collapsed building site at Babusapalya. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The building that collapsed in Babusapalya near Hennur was illegal and was being constructed on ‘B’ kharab land. Despite three notices by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to stop the work, the builder continued construction, officials have alleged. 

Initially, BBMP officials said that four floors were sanctioned by the Town Planning Department, and two more floors which were constructed were illegal. However, they said after thorough investigation, it was found that the entire structure was illegal. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, talking to The Hindu, said, “The building is standing on revenue or ‘B’ kharab land. The Assistant Executive Engineer had issued three notices to stop the work. But he did not act. Now the building has collapsed and the BBMP will clear the rubble.”

NDRF personnel during rescue work at the collapsed building site at Babusapalya.

NDRF personnel during rescue work at the collapsed building site at Babusapalya. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

A BBMP source said that in Babusapalya, there are many buildings on ‘B’ kharab land. The BBMP will discuss what needs to be done for these buildings as people are staying in the apartments. 

Mr. Nath has suspended the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Horamavu sub-division, for failing to act against the illegal building that collapsed on Tuesday. He is suspended pending internal probe on the issue.

Lokayukta inspects 

Meanwhile, Lokayukta Justice. B.S Patil, after inspecting the site, said this was an unfortunate incident and happened because of ignorance. He said this issue will be taken very seriously and all the officials responsible will be dealt with sternly.

Talking to reporters, he said it will be enquired how construction was allowed on the revenue land and why the construction was not stopped by the BBMP.

