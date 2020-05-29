Bengaluru

Collapse of house highlights failure to remove slums in Puttenahalli lake

The house collapsed following heavy rain

Following heavy rains on Thursday, a house in Puttenahalli lake slum collapsed, once again bringing to the fore the failure of the authorities in clearing slums from the lake area and relocating residents.

According to the Puttenahalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust (PNLIT), though the court in March 2019 had directed Principal Secretary of Revenue Department, Deputy Commissioner (Urban) and the Karnataka Slum Development Board to take a decision on relocation of the encroachers, no action has been taken yet.

Usha Rajagopalan, PNLIT chairperson, told The Hindu that in 2010, there were around 40 houses. Over the years, the number had increased to 115.

“The Slum Board had constructed temporary sheds for the slum dwellers at Bettadasanapura. However, the slum dwellers filed a writ petition demanding individual plots. While disposing the writ petition, the court had directed the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Deputy Commissioner (Urban), and Slum Board to take a decision to relocate the slum dwellers within 12 weeks. Yet, no action has been taken so far,” she said.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials told The Hindu that the civic body had transferred ₹70.75 lakh to relocate the slum dwellers. A senior official said that the civic body will not be able to take up lake development unless the slum dwellers are relocated.

“However, the slum board is now claiming that the BBMP should relocate them as it is not a notified slum,” the official said.

N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, said he would look into the issue.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 9:14:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/collapse-of-house-highlights-failure-to-remove-slums-in-puttenahalli-lake/article31704148.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY