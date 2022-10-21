‘Coffee Santhe’ aims to support deserving women, girl children in coffee plantation sector

Coffee plantation workers at work in Chikkamagaluru District. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The India chapter of the US-based International Women’s Coffee Alliance (IWCA) is planning to conduct a two-day ‘Coffee Santhe’ at Jayamahal Palace Hotel in the city on October 29 and 30 to raise funds to support families of coffee labourers, especially women and their girl children, in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan and other coffee growing regions in the country.

The objective of WCAI that comprises coffee enthusiasts is to work towards the empowerment of health, education, economic security and literacy of underprivileged women throughout the coffee value chain.

According to Sunalini Menon, President, WCAI, and also a specialty coffee expert, the proceeds raised through Coffee Santhe will fund various projects that are designed to empower women coffee plantation workers, their girl children and also to cater to the financial and psychological requirements of elderly labourers.

Poornika Jairaj, an active volunteer of WCAI and also coffee grower from Chikkamagaluru, said the upcoming Coffee Santhe would showcase different varieties of coffee beans and brews, new coffee products, associated products and coffee equipment. The santhe would also feature a Women Brewer Skills Championship, Kaapi Nakshatra competition to choose the tastiest coffee.