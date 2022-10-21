‘Coffee Santhe’ aims to support deserving women, girl children in coffee plantation sector

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 21, 2022 22:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee plantation workers at work in Chikkamagaluru District. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

ADVERTISEMENT

The India chapter of the US-based International Women’s Coffee Alliance (IWCA) is planning to conduct a two-day ‘Coffee Santhe’ at Jayamahal Palace Hotel in the city on October 29 and 30 to raise funds to support families of coffee labourers, especially women and their girl children, in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan and other coffee growing regions in the country.

The objective of WCAI that comprises coffee enthusiasts is to work towards the empowerment of health, education, economic security and literacy of underprivileged women throughout the coffee value chain.

According to Sunalini Menon, President, WCAI, and also a specialty coffee expert, the proceeds raised through Coffee Santhe will fund various projects that are designed to empower women coffee plantation workers, their girl children and also to cater to the financial and psychological requirements of elderly labourers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Poornika Jairaj, an active volunteer of WCAI and also coffee grower from Chikkamagaluru, said the upcoming Coffee Santhe would showcase different varieties of coffee beans and brews, new coffee products, associated products and coffee equipment. The santhe would also feature a Women Brewer Skills Championship, Kaapi Nakshatra competition to choose the tastiest coffee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app