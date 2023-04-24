Coaches of Mysuru-Thoothukudi Express separate after breakage of coupling

April 24, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

Passengers travelling on the Mysuru-Thoothukudi Express (16236) spent anxious moments after the coaches “separated” allegedly due to a breakage of coupling on Sunday (April 23). The incident occurred after the train reached Ramanagara Railway Station. No passengers were injured.

The train, which was heading towards Bengaluru, reached the Ramanagara station around 8 p.m. It was then that the problem was noticed, officials said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Sunday night, sources in the Railways said, “After the breakage of coupling, coach number 5 and 6 were separated. Following the incident, the passengers, who were travelling to Bengaluru, were accommodated in Hampi Express and Talaguppa Express. Those who booked tickets to Thoothukudi will be sent by the same train after necessary repair work.”

The incident did not affect train movement on the Bengaluru– Mysuru section, the source maintained.

However, when contacted, Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Division Shyam Singh said, “The train was coming from Mysuru towards Bengaluru. There were some technical issues with one of the coaches, and it was detached at Ramanagara. During the scheduled inspection, we found the problem in the coach, and engineers at the site took the necessary steps to rectify the problem. Our first priority was sending the passengers to the designated places. We are examining the problems that were identified in the coach.”