ADVERTISEMENT

Coach of Chennai-Bengaluru double decker express train derails

May 15, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

South Western Railway officials say no injury or casualty reported 

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the double decker train that runs between Chennai and Bengaluru. The train derailed at Bisanattam station, 20 km from Bangarpet, around 11.30 a.m. on May 15, 2023. 

 

A coach of a double decker express train heading to Bengaluru from Chennai derailed at Bisanattam station (located 20 km from Bangarpet) around 11.30 a.m. on May 15. The train was scheduled to reach Bengaluru around 1.30 p.m. No injury or casualty was reported, according to South Western Railway (SWR) officials.

A pair of wheels of a coach (second from the rear) of train number 22625 derailed soon after leaving Bisanattam station. After detaching the affected coach, the train left for Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 130 passengers were travelling in the coach that derailed. All of them were accommodated in other coaches, and the train was expected to reach Bengaluru before 3 p.m.

Senior officers of Bengaluru division rushed to spot with an Accident Relief Train (ART) for restoration of the track. Helpdesks were set up at KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment and Bangarpet stations for the convenience of passengers. The helpline number is 139. 

Earlier on April 21, train services on the Bengaluru-Salem section were disrupted after a goods train derailed between Marandahalli and Rayakottai stations.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US