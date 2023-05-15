Coach of Chennai-Bengaluru double decker express train derails

May 15, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

A coach of a double decker express train heading to Bengaluru from Chennai derailed at Bisanattam station (located 20 km from Bangarpet) around 11.30 a.m. on May 15. The train was scheduled to reach Bengaluru around 1.30 p.m. No injury or casualty was reported, according to South Western Railway (SWR) officials.

A pair of wheels of a coach (second from the rear) of train number 22625 derailed soon after leaving Bisanattam station. After detaching the affected coach, the train left for Bengaluru.

Around 130 passengers were travelling in the coach that derailed. All of them were accommodated in other coaches, and the train was expected to reach Bengaluru before 3 p.m.

Senior officers of Bengaluru division rushed to spot with an Accident Relief Train (ART) for restoration of the track. Helpdesks were set up at KSR Bengaluru, Bengaluru Cantonment and Bangarpet stations for the convenience of passengers. The helpline number is 139.

Earlier on April 21, train services on the Bengaluru-Salem section were disrupted after a goods train derailed between Marandahalli and Rayakottai stations.