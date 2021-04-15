Co-worker held for murder

15 April 2021 08:19 IST

He allegedly wanted the job of the victim

A sketch of a partially burnt body prepared by the Talaghattapura police helped crack a murder case, and led to the arrest of four men and one juvenile. The prime accused was the victim’s co-worker, who was hoping to get his job and steal his car, as he needed the money to pay off his loans, said the police.

On March 28, the police recovered a body from a drain in Turahalli forest. Identification of the victim was not easy as it had been partially burnt, said Harish Pandey, DCP (South), who led the investigation. The police identified the victim as Rajkumar A.R., 33, who worked as a personal assistant in a real estate firm in Talaghattapura. “We got his mobile number and analysed call record details before zeroing in on Naganna, 29, a tipper vehicle driver and colleague of Rajkumar,” said a police officer.

