‘Co-ordination panel collecting details of transformer locations’

08 June 2021 07:44 IST

High Court was also informed that its next meeting is on June 22

A joint coordination committee is collecting details of location of electricity transformers installed in all the eight zones of the city and will submit a report, the High Court of Karnataka was informed on Monday.

A submission in this regard was made on behalf of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (Bescom) and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed by G.B. Athri, a retired Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force, complaining about the danger posed to the public by transformers installed on footpaths and on the roadside.

The court was informed that the joint coordination committee is headed by BBMP Special Commissioner (Projects) and comprises BBMP’s Chief Engineers of all the eight zones, the Chief Engineer (Road Infrastructure), Superintendent Engineer (Electricity), Bescom’s Chief Engineers of Bengaluru South, North and Central divisions, and head of the BBMP’’s Legal Cell.

“”...if proper steps are not taken by both the authorities [BBMP and Bescom] for setting up the joint coordination committee and for making the functioning of the coordination committee very effective, the court will have to consider appointing an independent agency to examine whether the transformers placed on footways in Bengaluru city are posing any danger to the public health,” the court had said in its earlier order.

It was following these observations made by the court that the joint coordination committee was set up by the authorities. The High Court was also informed that the next meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on June 22.