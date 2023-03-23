ADVERTISEMENT

CNAPA holds inter-community meet 

March 23, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Community Networks Against Protected Areas, a voluntary group to voice the rights of indigenous tribes, held an inter-community dialogue on March 22 and 23

The Hindu Bureau

Community Networks Against Protected Areas (CNAPA), a voluntary group to voice the rights of indigenous tribes, which is protesting against the forceful relocation of tribes from the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, held an inter-community dialogue on March 22 and 23.

“To protect our rights, we organised a week-long padayatra and concluded it with a protest in front of the Forest Office at Nagarahole. Our major demand to the government is to provide us with the basic facilities without evicting us from our land,” said Shivu, a Jenu Kuruba Tribe youth leader at the meet.

Over 12 representatives from different protected areas participated in the discussion to voice their concerns on the ongoing issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

CNAPA has demanded that the government take necessary steps to address their demands, which include governance of forests by forest-dwelling communities of that particular forest, action against resorts operating around the forests, elimination of safari services by private organisations, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US