CNAPA holds inter-community meet 

March 23, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Community Networks Against Protected Areas (CNAPA), a voluntary group to voice the rights of indigenous tribes, which is protesting against the forceful relocation of tribes from the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, held an inter-community dialogue on March 22 and 23.

“To protect our rights, we organised a week-long padayatra and concluded it with a protest in front of the Forest Office at Nagarahole. Our major demand to the government is to provide us with the basic facilities without evicting us from our land,” said Shivu, a Jenu Kuruba Tribe youth leader at the meet.

Over 12 representatives from different protected areas participated in the discussion to voice their concerns on the ongoing issue.

CNAPA has demanded that the government take necessary steps to address their demands, which include governance of forests by forest-dwelling communities of that particular forest, action against resorts operating around the forests, elimination of safari services by private organisations, among others.