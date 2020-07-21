CM attempt at decentralisation backfires, Ministers view zones as fiefdoms

21 July 2020 20:26 IST

Civic officials claim that they are issuing directions, which, in many cases, are contrary to the SoP

When the pandemic began to spread rapidly in the city, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa decided to allocate more resources and assigned a minister and a senior IAS officer to each of the eight zones. However, the strategy – billed as an exercise in decentralisation – seems to have backfired, with each zone operating like a mini fiefdom instead of working with the BBMP, argue several civic officials.

“The ministers and IAS officers were expected to help and work with the civic administration, but have instead turned themselves into a parallel system of administration,” said a senior civic official.

The ministers are holding regular review meetings and are allegedly issuing directions to civic officials, which in many cases have run contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) being followed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), leading to chaos and confusion.

Another civic official pointed out that even norms for sealing of premises after a person has been tested positive, today varies with each zone.

“In some zones, directions have been issued to seal an entire floor in case of an apartment, while in other zones, only the particular flat is sealed. This has left many apartment associations confused and worried,” said the official. He added that getting the BBMP to seal premises and sanitise the common areas is now rid with red tape. “In frustration, apartments are increasingly sanitising their premises privately,” said a senior official.

Sources allege instances of ministers and officers earmarking more resources to their respective zones, anticipating a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“At a recent meeting, a minister asked the health officer how many ambulances the zone needed. When the officer answered five, the minister castigated him and said they would take nine ambulances,” said a member of a RWA who was part of the meeting.

Some zones, including East zone, have opted for zonal control rooms as well, which officials fear will lead to fragmentation of data. The COVID-19 war room may be crippled, they warned.

A senior civic official said there was also an instance of beds in a zone being reserved in anticipation of patients. This has been nipped in the bud as the bed allocation system has been centralised.

The new civic Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad has now formed a COVID-19 task force led by bureaucrats of the civic body and which includes several medical professionals. This task force will decide on the SoPs and guidelines to combat the pandemic in the city. Civic officials hope to bring in much-needed uniformity in anti-COVID-19 measures in the city.

However, ministers and the senior IAS officers, some of them even senior to the civic commissioner, are unlikely to work in coordination, a senior ruling party councillor said.

“With the Chief Minister retaining the city development portfolio, there is oneupmanship among the eight ministers to gain control over city administration, especially now that the BBMP council's term is all set to end and elections are unlikely to take place any time soon. MLAs and ministers want to control the civic body, and COVID-19 has only turned a platform for this,” said the councillor.