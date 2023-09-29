ADVERTISEMENT

CMRS inspects Kengeri-Challaghatta stretch of Namma Metro

September 29, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety inspecting the Challaghatta-Kengeri stretch of Namma Metro on Friday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The inspection of the Kengeri-Challaghatta stretch of the Namma Metro was conducted on Friday by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for the Southern Circle.

Officials from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) officials confirmed that the tests commenced at 9.45 a.m. and all the required tests were completed successfully. Last week, the CMRS completed the inspection of the eagerly awaited Baiyappanahalli-K.R. Pura section (2 km), and it approved the commencement of operations.

Both stretches are likely to be opened for commercial operation in October.

Before the Karnataka Assembly election dates were announced, the BMRCL inaugurated a 13.71 km metro line from K.R. Pura to Whitefield, which has 12 stations. However, a nearly 2 km segment between Baiyappanahalli and K.R. Pura remained unopened due to pending work.

After the opening of both the Baiyappanahalli-K.R. Pura and Kengeri-Challaghatta sections to the public, the entire 44-km Purple Line, connecting Whitefield to Challaghatta, will become fully operational.

