Namma Metro: CMRS inspection on Green Line extension likely on October 3 and 4

Published - September 26, 2024 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of BMRCL conducting the first trial run between Nagasandra and Madavara stations. | Photo Credit:

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), Southern Circle, is likely to inspect the Nagasandra-Madavara section of the Green Line extension on October 3 and 4, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) sources.

This inspection is a crucial step towards the approval of operations on this 3.7-km stretch in north Bengaluru. “Following the CMRS’ approval and the coordination of an inaugural date by both the Union and State governments, commercial operations on this long-awaited section are expected to begin in October,” an official said.

The extension from Nagasandra to Madavara faced a significant five-year delay. The BMRCL had previously stated that this section would be operational by October. The delays stemmed from slow land acquisition processes, particularly near NICE Road, and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This elevated stretch has three stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara. It will also provide enhanced access to the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road, a key exhibition hub in the city.

