‘CM will decide on night curfew removal’

With the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in the city averaging around 160 a day, there is speculation about the removal of the night curfew.

However, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters on Friday that the decision to lift the night curfew would be taken by the Chief Minister, depending on recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and experts.

“We continue to remain vigilant against COVID-19, especially when developed countries have reported a surge in cases. We must remember that all is not normal yet, despite a decrease in COVID-19 cases,” he said.