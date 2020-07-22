CM warns of action against officials if public complains

22 July 2020 21:37 IST

B.S. Yediyurappa chaired zonal level meetings on Wednesday

On day one of the lifting of the lockdown, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa chaired meetings of some zones of Bengaluru and instructed officials to act swiftly while handling COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Minister held a meeting of R.R. Nagar zone and discussed the shortcomings while dealing with allotment of beds, operation of ambulances and admission to patients to hospitals.

He warned that action would be taken against officials if the public expressed grievances against them. Negligence on the part of some officials would damage the image of the government, the Chief Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

Containment zones

Officials have been told to take strict action in containment zones, hire ambulances in case of shortage of vehicles, and make efforts to shift infected patients to hospitals. He emphasised the need to ramp up testing and ensure results are available within 24 hours.

He instructed officials to provide him information on the progress in their respective zones on a regular basis.

During the meeting, Co-operation Minister S.T. Somashekar reportedly had differences with Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh when the latter talked about the government’s negligence in handling patients in Ramanagaram district. Mr. Somashekar told the MP to raise issues related only to R.R. Nagar.

Revival of economy

Noting that the government would pay more attention to revival of the economy henceforth, the Chief Minister told officials and elected representatives to discharge their responsibilities in their respective zones.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar and zonal level officials attended the meeting. The Chief Minister would continue zonal-level meetings on Thursday.