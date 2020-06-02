CM wants govt. hospitals to handle emergencies

BENGALURU

02 June 2020 00:14 IST

Responding to allegations that many government hospitals were not handling emergency cases, CM B.S. Yediyurappa said he would issue necessary instructions to rectify this. At a press conference here on Monday, he denied that there was a shortage of COVID-19 testing kits.

Clarifying on the relaxation of quarantine norms, the CM said that while institutional quarantine was mandatory for those returning from Maharashtra to Karnataka, home quarantine was also necessary for those coming from other States.

