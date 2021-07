Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at Commercial Street on July 23, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Bengaluru

23 July 2021 13:02 IST

B.S. Yediyurappa checking progress of infrastructure projects in Bengaluru

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visited Commercial Street as part of a tour of Bengaluru to check the progress of infrastructure projects.

