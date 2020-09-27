CM urges farmers to drop bandh plans

Appealing to farmers’ organisations to drop the bandh call given on Monday, Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa on Sunday urged the farmers’ leaders not to cause “unnecessary confusion” over amendments to farm Acts.

“Farmers’ leaders should understand the objectives of the changes brought to the Acts and not create unnecessary confusion,” the Chief Minister told presspersons here on Sunday. “I spoke to the farmers the day before yesterday. Our government’s stand and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is in favour of farmers’ welfare. The decision has been made to double the income of farmers and their demand of several years has been been met,” he added.

He claimed that “90 out of 100 farmers had welcomed it.”

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R. Ashok said, “From the government’s perspective there is no bandh at all. Arrangements have been made to allow normal functioning of government offices, hospitals, and businesses, while taxi and bus services will be normal. People need not fear or be anxious.”

He also warned of strict police action against those indulging in violence or trying to disrupt life.