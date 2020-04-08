CM urged to crack down on fake news spreaders

With several social media platforms spreading fake news and blaming minority community members for the spread of COVID-19, the State Congress has urged the government to arrest all those indulging in communal politics by spreading rumours during the lockdown.

KPCC president-designate D.K. Shivkumar appealed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to take firm steps against all those indulging in hate politics and playing caste and communal cards during the lockdown.