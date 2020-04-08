CM urged to crack down on fake news spreaders

With several social media platforms spreading fake news and blaming minority community members for the spread of COVID-19, the State Congress has urged the government to arrest all those indulging in communal politics by spreading rumours during the lockdown.
KPCC president-designate D.K. Shivkumar appealed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to take firm steps against all those indulging in hate politics and playing caste and communal cards during the lockdown.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.