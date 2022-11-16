CM unveils research development and innovation policy

November 16, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Research Development and Innovation Policy was released on Wednesday at the inaugural of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday, which has the objective of financing infrastructure and institutions.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it aims to provide support for a robust and well-connected ecosystem. The policy is expected to act as a guideline to support undergraduate, postgraduate students, doctoral scholars and early-stage researchers to undertake high quality research and acquire the necessary skills, said the Chief Minister.

Research foundation

The government would also create an entity, Karnataka State Research Foundation, to devise and implement strategies to meet the objectives outlined in the policy. To achieve the national average of 0.7% of GDP (towards research) and 2-3% of State GDP in the next five years, additional funding from State government agencies was proposed to increase by 0.1% of State GDP every year.

The policy also proposes launching an innovation incubation programme called Karnataka Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship (K-TIE) to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem beyond Bengaluru.

Open access

“The policy would work towards enabling higher education institutions to adopt open science and research by ensuring open access to publicly funded research results, facilities and research data,” the Cheif Minister said.

The policy focuses on strengthening governance and financing of research and innovation system to drive the regional ecosystem, research and development and innovation to support entrepreneurship and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), added Mr. Bommai.