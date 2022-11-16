CM unveils research development and innovation policy

Karnataka Research Development and Innovation Policy was released on Wednesday at the inaugural of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday, which has the objective of financing infrastructure and institutions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it aims to provide support for a robust and well-connected ecosystem. The policy is expected to act as a guideline to support undergraduate, postgraduate students, doctoral scholars and early-stage researchers to undertake high quality research and acquire the necessary skills, said the Chief Minister.
Research foundation
The government would also create an entity, Karnataka State Research Foundation, to devise and implement strategies to meet the objectives outlined in the policy. To achieve the national average of 0.7% of GDP (towards research) and 2-3% of State GDP in the next five years, additional funding from State government agencies was proposed to increase by 0.1% of State GDP every year.
The policy also proposes launching an innovation incubation programme called Karnataka Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship (K-TIE) to strengthen the entrepreneurship ecosystem beyond Bengaluru.
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
- ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide
Open access
“The policy would work towards enabling higher education institutions to adopt open science and research by ensuring open access to publicly funded research results, facilities and research data,” the Cheif Minister said.
The policy focuses on strengthening governance and financing of research and innovation system to drive the regional ecosystem, research and development and innovation to support entrepreneurship and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), added Mr. Bommai.
ADVERTISEMENT