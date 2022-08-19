CM to open Kanaka Bhavan, other buildings tomorrow

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 19, 2022 23:46 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday will inaugurate various developmental projects, including the newly constructed Kanaka Bhavan, at Nagarbhavi in the city.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Housing Minister V. Somanna said Mr. Bommai will inaugurate a multi-purpose building constructed at a cost of ₹3 crore at Nayandahalli ward in the Govindarajanagar constituency in the city on Sunday. The building would accommodate a post office, a BBMP office, gym, parking and other facilities for the benefit of the public, Mr. Somanna said.

A newly constructed primary health centre at Chandra Layout would also be inaugurated on the same day. It was constructed at a cost of ₹2 crore. The PHC building will have a small emergency ward, store room, a pharmacy shop and a surgery ward, he said. A PHC building constructed at Agrahara Dasarahalli and a housing complex at Nagarabhavi, too would be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Sunday, he said.

