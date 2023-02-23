CM to inaugurate Kalasipalyam bus stop today

February 23, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated February 24, 2023 10:42 am IST - Bengaluru

After a long wait, the new Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stand at Kalasipalyam will be inaugurated on Friday by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The bus stop, which has been built at a cost of ₹64 crore on an area of 4.3 acres, is expected to benefit lakhs of BMTC and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation commuters.

The work on the bus stop started in 2016, although, according to senior officials in the BMTC, the transfer of possession only occurred a few months ago. Earlier in 2021, The Hindu had reported that pending bills which came up to the tune of ₹16 crore had kept the bus stop from being transferred to the corporation.

Even though most of the construction work was finished by then, BMTC could not take possession due to the pending bills.

“The inauguration of the bus stop took some time as the work had slowed down during the two-and-a-half years of pandemic. BMTC too had several financial constraints as buses were not operating on full scale. It was difficult to even pay the staff, let alone clear the bills,” an official said.

Unsafe boarding points, traffic roadblocks, dumping of garbage where buses were parked, and lack of toilets were some of the problems faced by regular commuters and staffers due to the lack of a designated bus stop.