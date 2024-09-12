Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the State Government’s guarantee schemes have been benefiting lakhs of people in Karnataka, providing financial assistance of at least ₹4,000 per month to each family, thereby strengthening their financial stability.

Speaking at the launch of 100 new BS-6 diesel buses, part of a larger fleet of 840 buses for the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Mr Siddaramaiah emphasised the positive impact of the government’s five guarantee schemes, including the Shakti scheme, which offers free bus travel for women on State-run buses.

“For the benefit of working-class people, five guarantee schemes, including the Shakti scheme, have been implemented and are continuing successfully. These schemes will continue as long as our government exists,” said Mr Siddaramaiah during the event held at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.

Among the flagship initiatives, the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, which provides ₹2,000 per month to women heads of households, was praised for its contribution to the financial security of thousands of families, according to the Chief Minister. “Every day, the media shows how thousands of families are benefitting from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme,” he said.

BJP is anti-poor: Siddaramaiah

Targeting the opposition, Mr Siddaramaiah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of opposing these pro-people schemes. “BJP, which is anti-poor and anti-middle class, is campaigning against these guarantee schemes. Do not listen to this propaganda,” he said.

Mr Siddaramaiah also claimed to be facing challenges from the Central Government regarding the distribution of rice to the poor. “When we went ahead with the scheme of giving rice to the poor, the Central Government gave us trouble by not providing rice. But instead of rice, we gave money to the people,” he added.

More BMTC buses needed for growing population

At the bus launch, Mr Siddaramaiah underscored the need for more public transportation as Bengaluru’s population continues to rise. “We are adding new buses to BMTC to accommodate the growing working-class population in the city. We have also reopened Indira Canteens, which were closed by the previous government, and plan to start more to support the working class,” he said.

The new fleet of BS-6 buses, costing ₹336 crore, will reduce emissions and enhance commuter comfort, according to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. Initially, BMTC had awarded the bus procurement tender to Tata Motors in October 2022, but after technical difficulties, it was re-awarded to Ashok Leyland.

“To enhance public transportation services in Bengaluru and address rising air pollution caused by vehicles, BMTC has initiated several measures. One of these is the inclusion of 840 BS-VI, non-air-conditioned, On-board diagnostics (OBD)-2 compliant diesel buses from Ashok Leyland into its fleet. The purchase, amounting to ₹336 crore, is financially supported by the Karnataka government,” Mr Reddy said.

Features of the BS-VI Diesel Buses Near-zero emissions, 90% reduction in NOx. 11 meters long, non-AC, diesel. 41 high-back seats, three surveillance cameras. LED displays, voice announcements, panic alarms. Fire Detection System, real-time tracking, automatic doors, air suspension.

SOURCE: BMTC