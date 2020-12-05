CM rules out night curfew

05 December 2020 09:32 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said on Friday that the State government has ruled out imposition of night curfew as recommended by the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

“For now, there is no such plan,” he told mediapersons when asked if the government was thinking about bringing back night curfew.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai too had clarified on Thursday that the government has no plan of introducing night curfew.

Advertising

Advertising

In an advisory submitted to the government on November 30, the TAC has warned that a second wave of COVID-19 was expected during January-February 2021.