CM pulls up officials over delay in infrastructure projects in Bengaluru

He was upset with slow progress of Smart City projects and road work

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who also holds charge of Bengaluru development, ‘expressed his disappointment over the slow progress of Smart City projects, despite the commencement of monsoon’, according to a statement from the CMO. He reviewed the progress of Smart City, Namma Metro and suburban rail projects in the city on Wednesday.

“Twenty-seven road works are being implemented currently. Piles of mud and craters are seen on both sides of roads. It is a hurdle for people and vehicle movement. Last time, I had personally reviewed implementation of the works. I also gave a priority list and instructions to complete the work within May 31. But, the works have not been implemented. The monsoon has already arrived and is expected to intensify in another two weeks,” the CM stated.

The city police drew the attention of the Chief Minister to traffic snarls in the Central Business District (CBD) due to ongoing road works, which will become a concern when the lockdown is lifted. This drew the ire of the Chief Minister, sources said.

“Works are incomplete on both sides on prominent roads like Minsk Square on Raj Bhavan Road, Vasanthnagar to Basaveshwara Road, Balabrooie guest house to Manikyavelu Mansion Circle. Labourers are not working there. I have daily observed that the incomplete road works in the Central Business District is a hindrance to the public as well as VIP movement,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Chief Engineer of Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. sought time till June 30 to complete the work.

Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara line

The CM set October 2021 as the target for all tender work to be completed and commencement of work on the 25.01-km Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara line as part of the suburban rail project.

He directed officials to finish doubling work between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur (48 km) and Yeshwanthpur-Chennasandra (21.7 km) within the stipulated time. Presently, work on tenders worth ₹323 crore are in progress. Twelve bridges have been completed while work on 20 other bridges are under way.