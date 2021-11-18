CM promises to monitor restoration of pothole-riddled roads in Bengaluru

Motorists and pedestrians at their wits’ end while civic body awaits three rain-free days

From planting paddy in deep craters to growing flowering plants in others as well as performing ‘pothole pujas’ that have become ubiquitous, citizens have resorted to various tactics to draw the attention of the authorities to the poor condition of roads. Traffic police personnel, who are fed up with slow moving vehicles, have also taken it upon themselves on several occasions to fill potholes with construction debris.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would personally monitor repair and restoration of pothole-riddled roads, which will be taken up on a war-footing.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, he said the continuous spell of rains in the city and other districts due to the depression in Bay of Bengal had left its trail of damage on Bengaluru’s roads. “I have already issued instructions with regard to road repair works,” he said.

Work will be taken up for comprehensive repair and improvement of roads immediately after the current spell of rains. Orders had been issued to utilise NDRF teams for relief works in low-lying areas which have suffered damage to roads, houses and properties. Four special teams of State Disaster Management Teams (SDRF) would be constituted for the purpose in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister added that the civic body had been directed to take up repairs on roads that were still under the defect liability period if the contractors concerned failed to do so and deduct the cost incurred from the contractors’ bills. The government had recently approved ₹280 crore for taking up underground drainage works in 110 villages on the city’s outskirts.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is the custodian of city roads, wants at least three rain-free days to take up the work. But there seems no respite with rains lashing the city intermittently in November as well.

Citizens remain unamused, with many questioning the quality of road repair work. “The condition of the roads has nothing to do with rains. It’s all about the quality of the work. Why do some roads not have any potholes even many years after they were tarred? BBMP, instead of giving assurances, should monitor the quality of road work,” said Praveen Kumar, a resident of Banaswadi.