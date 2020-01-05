CM promises ₹1 crore for Chitra Santhe

Lakhs of visitors thronged the Chitra Santhe, Karnataka's biggest annual street art fair, organised by the Chitrakala Parishath on Sunday.

After inaugurating the event, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that ₹1 crore will be earmarked for next edition of the festival in the coming budget.

The 17th edition of the event saw artists display their works in 1,660 stalls on the stretch from Shivananda Circle to Windsor Manor Circle.

“The drawings and the portraits here are so beautiful that it manages to draw everyone’s attention, and one day isn’t enough to see all these magnificent works of art,” said the chief minister. "This year's theme is based on farmers, which is very close to my heart.”

S. Tejaswini, a visitor, said, “This is the seventh consecutive year for me. It is different each time as they have different themes and purposes each year. This year's theme is farmers.”

Visitors and art lovers enjoyed the experience of interacting with artists who had come from across the country to display their works.

Simran Katwani, who specialises in bottle art, said, “The Chitra Santhe is one of the best art festivals in the country. It is my fifth year. I am happy that I got a stall. Here, I get to enjoy a variety of creative art forms.”

With only sawdust and sand, Sheeja Ranjit makes art “out of nothing”. “'The event provides great exposure for aspiring artists. Here, art gets appreciated, and artists get exposed to opportunities,” she said.