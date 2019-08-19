CM orders probe into white-topping, TenderSure projects

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has ordered an investigation into the alleged misuse of government funds while implementing the white-topping and TenderSure projects by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The order was issued by the CM on August 14. As per the order, the first and second phases of the white-topping project and four packages of the TenderSure project will come under the scanner.

The projects were initiated by the Siddaramaiah government and continued during the previous Congress-JD(S) government as well. The BBMP had taken up white-topping work under the Chief Minister Nagarothana scheme. The white-topping project received ₹800 crore in 2016-17 for the development of 29 roads (93.47km), ₹690 crore was sanctioned in 2017-18 for development of 41 roads (63.26 km) and ₹1,139 crore in 2018-19 for development of 89 roads (123 km).

The order states that in the backdrop of complaints received against misuse of funds, a thorough investigation has to conducted and the third phase of the project shall be stopped with immediate effect.

On the other hand, the BBMP had implemented TenderSure project by spending more than ₹640 crore to develop 25 roads (37 km) in various parts of the city. The CM has ordered a thorough investigation into these projects.

Responding to the development, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao welcomed the probe, but maintained that the Chief Minister has resorted to vengeful politics by not allowing the BBMP to take up developmental works and putting its budget on hold.

The issue also rocked the BBMP council meeting on Monday.