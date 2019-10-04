CM orders probe into SWD remodelling, desilting projects

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has ordered a probe into alleged irregularities in the remodelling of stormwater drains and desilting of rajakaluves (major stormwater drains).

In a direction to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Mr. Yediyurappa instructed that the probe be headed by Capt. Doddihal and a report be submitted within two months.

He had received complaints about alleged irregularities in the ₹800 crore project of remodelling of stormwater drains taken up under six packages in 2016-17 and the ₹29 crore project to desilt rajakaluves taken up in 2018-19.

Former councillor N.R. Ramesh had submitted a letter to Mayor M. Goutham Kumar about the alleged irregularities. Mr, Kumar has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Technical Vigilance Cell under Commissioner to investigate and submit a report in two months.