CM lays foundation stone for SWD beautification project

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the ambitious K-100 project that aims to develop the storm water drain system between K.R. Market and Bellandur into a public waterway.

This is a part of the Chief Minister's Mission Bengaluru 2022. The Chief Minister assured the civic body that he would ensure that there that there won’t be shortage of funds, and set a deadline of 10 months to complete the project.

It is being taken up on the model of the ‘Sabarmati River Waterfront’ project in Gujarat. The K-100 drain network is 11.4 km in length and spans over 28 km including the subsidiary drains.

At the ceremony, Mr. Yediyurappa said the State government is keen on developing the project as a tourist attraction and also provide recreational facilities.

BJP MLA Uday Garudachar, KSRTC chairman Nandish Reddy, MLC Govindaraju, additional chief secretary and State Development Commissioner Vanditha Sharma, BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad and other officials attended the function.