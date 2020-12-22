Bengaluru

CM launches EV battery swapping network

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday launched the electric vehicles battery swapping network in Bengaluru.

He said consumers were ready to adopt electric vehicles and now there was a need to ensure that the supporting infrastructure was in place. As the government was encouraging usage of electric vehicles, battery swapping units would reduce charging time, increase mileage and help to drive for longer hours, the Chief Minister said.

Sun Mobility Vice-Presidents Uday Khemka and Chetan Maini recalled the support extended by the State government for manufacture of the first electric vehicle in the country.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2020 12:01:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/cm-launches-ev-battery-swapping-network/article33397343.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY