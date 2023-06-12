HamberMenu
CM instructs officials to set up 250 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru at a rate of one per ward

He asks them to invite Ministers and legislators for lunch at these canteens so that food quality can be maintained

June 12, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Officials have been instructed to offer the local cuisine at Indira Canteens in North Karnataka.

Officials have been instructed to offer the local cuisine at Indira Canteens in North Karnataka. | Photo Credit: file photo

Ministers and legislators could be invited to have lunch at Indira Canteens, which would be helpful to keep a watch on the quality, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials were instructed on Monday, even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked officials to start at least 250 canteens, one each in every ward of Bengaluru.

While instructions have been given to offer the local cuisine at Indira Canteens in North Karnataka, officials have been asked to provide location details where new canteens could be started outside Bengaluru. The Chief Minister has also directed the officials to change the canteen menu, and that the rates for consumers will not be revised.

At a meeting here to review the Indira Canteen functioning, chaired by Mr. Siddaramaiah, the officials were instructed to invite Ministers and legislators to the canteen, besides maintaining food quality and following the prescribed menu. In BBMP areas, the meeting proposed to decentralise the tender process and invite tenders in eight zones.

The Chief Minister told presspersons that while 70% of the cost had been borne by the BBMP and 30% by the government earlier, it has been decided that they both will bear 50% now. In other urban local bodies, the ratio would be 70% from government grants and 30% from urban local bodies, he added.

The officials have been asked not to compromise on cleanliness, quality, and quantity at the canteen. Asking officials to visit the canteens and submit a report on the condition and functioning, the officials were instructed to undertake repairs, wherever necessary, and keep the canteen in good condition.

Officials were also asked to submit proposal for setting up new canteens at public places, such as colleges, hospitals, bus stands, taluk offices, and others. “The canteens will be relaunched after the completion of tender process.”

