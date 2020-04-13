CM inspects city during lockdown

Ahead of the second phase of lockdown coming into force post April 14, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday evening went around Bengaluru to review the situation and interacted with the general public, police, grocery store keepers, fruits and flower vendors. He urged them to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

In several areas including Vijayanagar, Padmanabhanagar, Banashankari, J.P. Nagar and Jayanagar, people, who had been watching his rounds, had lined up on the footpath to see him. In Vijayanagar, hundreds of people gathered near the market when Mr. Yediyurappa walked down to it. The CM had to ask the people to maintain social distance.

Interestingly, the CM’s convoy came face to face with the convoy of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy in one of the lanes at J.P. Nagar where the latter resides. They, however, did not meet. The CM’s convoy for a large part of the city visited internal roads and lanes.

Meanwhile, responding to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s letter that highlighted the plight of economically weaker sections after the lockdown was implemented, Mr. Yedyurappa said that he had taken the content of the letter seriously and had directed officials to take adequate measures to mitigate the problems.

“Every decision that I have taken so far has not been unilateral. Instead, decisions taken so far have been based on suggestions given by the Opposition leaders, senior officials, doctors and experts,” he said in a letter addressed to Mr. Gowda on Sunday.