CM inaugurates two STPs in the city

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Sarakki and another at Doddabele. Both use SCADA technology to treat water.
With this, the number of STPs has increased to 27 and the capacity to 1,112 MLD.
According to a BWSSB release, under Cauvery stage 5 project, it is set to set up 14 waste water treatment plant, which will be completed by 2023.
The Sarakki unit has a capacity of 5 MLD and the STP at Doddabele is of 40 MLD.
Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath were present during the inauguration.
