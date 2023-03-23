ADVERTISEMENT

CM inaugurates incomplete works in BCU

March 23, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai “inaugurated” incomplete works on the Bengaluru City University campus worth ₹155 crore on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai “inaugurated” incomplete works on the Bengaluru City University (BCU) campus worth ₹155 crore on Thursday.

After separating from Bangalore University, the BCU was established as an independent university from 2017-18 at the Central College campus. The university took up various development works, including construction of a vertical academic block, sports complex, and renovation work of the heritage building.

However, the construction work of the sports complex is going on, and the construction of the vertical academic block is yet to be started.

In his inaugural address, he said: “The government is planning to set up a knowledge city on 2,000 acres on the outskirts of Bengaluru to help students who cannot go abroad for higher studies. Through this, the best educational institutes and universities of India and abroad will be located in one place”.

“There are six major universities located in central Bengaluru, and the government has decided to convert this region as Bengaluru education district and adequate fund for the development of this will be provided. After the success of this education district, we will extend the concept to a few more districts,” Mr. Bommai announced.

Crossword+

