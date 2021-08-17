CM chooses No. 1 Race View Cottage as official residence

Former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa is yet to vacate his official bungalow after stepping down

It has taken nearly 20 days for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to get an official quarters in Bengaluru. He was allotted a ministerial bungalow on Race Course Road, near Vidhana Soudha, on August 16.

According to a notification, No. 1 Race View Cottage was allotted to Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan. But, the allotment has been withdrawn, and the residence has been given to the Chief Minister.

Former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa is yet to vacate his official bungalow after stepping down. There is no designated residence for the chief minister. Over the years, chief ministers have managed to live in a bungalow of their choice.