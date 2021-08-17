Bengaluru

CM chooses No. 1 Race View Cottage as official residence

The bungalow is on Race Course Road, near the Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

It has taken nearly 20 days for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to get an official quarters in Bengaluru. He was allotted a ministerial bungalow on Race Course Road, near Vidhana Soudha, on August 16.

According to a notification, No. 1 Race View Cottage was allotted to Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan. But, the allotment has been withdrawn, and the residence has been given to the Chief Minister.

Former chief minister B. S. Yediyurappa is yet to vacate his official bungalow after stepping down. There is no designated residence for the chief minister. Over the years, chief ministers have managed to live in a bungalow of their choice.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2021 3:05:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/cm-chooses-no-1-race-view-cottage-as-official-residence/article35953238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY