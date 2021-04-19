Bengaluru

CM B.S. Yediyurappa stable, says hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa
Staff Reporter Bengaluru 19 April 2021 08:04 IST
Updated: 19 April 2021 08:05 IST

Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, who tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, continues to be under medical observation at Manipal Hospital. “All his vital parameters are being monitored as per protocol and he’s receiving appropriate treatment. He is stable and cheerful,” a statement from the hospital said. Earlier, the CM had been treated for the virus in August 2020.

