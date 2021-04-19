Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, who tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, continues to be under medical observation at Manipal Hospital. “All his vital parameters are being monitored as per protocol and he’s receiving appropriate treatment. He is stable and cheerful,” a statement from the hospital said. Earlier, the CM had been treated for the virus in August 2020.
CM B.S. Yediyurappa stable, says hospital
Staff Reporter
Bengaluru,
April 19, 2021 08:04 IST
