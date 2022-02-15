CM Bommai inaugurates three-lane flyover connecting Embassy Manyata Business Park on ORR
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday inaugurated a three-lane flyover connecting Embassy Manyata Business Park, Nagawara and Veeranapalya flyovers on Outer Ring Road. The one kilometer will benefit employees working at the tech park and help reduce traffic congestion. Embassy REIT has funded and constructed the flyover at cost of ₹183 crore.
“The flyover supports the local community and strengthens the total business ecosystem for the occupiers of Embassy Manyata, one of India’s largest business parks with an operational area of around 12 million square feet,” said a press release.
