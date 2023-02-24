ADVERTISEMENT

Bommai inaugurates Kalasipalya bus stand in Bengaluru

February 24, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

An appropriate decision will be taken soon on linking the two points of Kalasipalya bus stand and K.R. Market metro station, which is just 750 metres from the bus stand, says Bommai

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the newly inaugurated Kalasipalya bus station in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The newly built bus stand at Kalasipalya was finally inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, February 24. The inauguration was done by flagging off a bus service from the station.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has spent ₹63.17 crore on the project. The bus stand, spread over four acres, has space to run city and long-distance buses by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and private operators.

At a time, 30 buses can be operated from the point. The newly built facility has space for parking 144 cars and 100 two-wheelers. There are waiting rooms for women, eateries and drinking water facilities.

To decongest the Kalasipalya area, located in the heart of the city, and streamline city bus operations, the BMTC initiated the construction of the new stand in 2016. The facility was almost ready in 2021. However, after the outbreak of COVID-19, cash-strapped BMTC found it difficult to clear the dues of the contractor and approached the State government for assistance.

After a gap of over six years, the facility has been thrown open to the public. From this point, BMTC provides city bus services to Majestic, Koramangala, Electronics City, Attibele, Sarjapura, Kanakapura Road and others.

Linking with metro station

Earlier, there was a proposal to build a subway or skywalk to integrate the bus stand with the K.R. Market Metro station. However, later the project was shelved. The bus stand is located around 750 meters from the bus stand. Integration and providing seamless access will help people. On the occasion, the CM said an appropriate decision would be taken soon on linking two points.

