HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Bommai inaugurates four more traffic police stations in Bengaluru

As per the police and people ratio, six more traffic police stations and nine law and order stations are in the pipeline

March 07, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated new Police station in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 7.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated new Police station in Bengaluru on Tuesday, March 7. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, March 7, inaugurated four more new traffic police stations, which according to him will help in managing the traffic in a better way.

“We have brought several measures to improve traffic management in the city: adding a special commissioner for the traffic, adopting latest technology and installing enforcement cameras and a command centre to monitor and manage seamless traffic. Inauguration of four new traffic stations at Mahadevapura, Talaghattapura, Bellandur and Hennur has been done through restructuring and reorganising the adjacent police stations which had bigger jurisdiction, compared to the other police stations in the city. A few police personnel have been taken from the adjacent police station to be deployed at the new police station as part of the reorganisation and restructuring,” said Mr. Bommai.

He also said that the as per the police and people ratio, six more traffic police stations and nine law and order stations are in the pipeline.

According to a senior police officer, the new police stations will play an important role in managing the traffic in the IT hubs, which has seen a drastic increase in the traffic and vehicle populations post the pandemic. “Work from home is over and regular office work has started. The new police stations and its staff have better traffic management and strategies for the local traffic management to cater to the needs at the local level in a more focused way,” said an officer.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.