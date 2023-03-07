CM Bommai inaugurates four more traffic police stations in Bengaluru

March 07, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, March 7, inaugurated four more new traffic police stations, which according to him will help in managing the traffic in a better way.

“We have brought several measures to improve traffic management in the city: adding a special commissioner for the traffic, adopting latest technology and installing enforcement cameras and a command centre to monitor and manage seamless traffic. Inauguration of four new traffic stations at Mahadevapura, Talaghattapura, Bellandur and Hennur has been done through restructuring and reorganising the adjacent police stations which had bigger jurisdiction, compared to the other police stations in the city. A few police personnel have been taken from the adjacent police station to be deployed at the new police station as part of the reorganisation and restructuring,” said Mr. Bommai.

He also said that the as per the police and people ratio, six more traffic police stations and nine law and order stations are in the pipeline.

According to a senior police officer, the new police stations will play an important role in managing the traffic in the IT hubs, which has seen a drastic increase in the traffic and vehicle populations post the pandemic. “Work from home is over and regular office work has started. The new police stations and its staff have better traffic management and strategies for the local traffic management to cater to the needs at the local level in a more focused way,” said an officer.