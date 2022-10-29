CM Basavaraj Bommai releases biography of former ISRO scientist in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 29, 2022 20:53 IST

Onto Rocket Ship, a biography of Dr. B.N. Suresh, a renowned former ISRO scientist, was released on Saturday by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru.

Dr. Suresh was involved in the development of Indian Launch vehicles like ASLV, PSLV, GSLV and GSLV Mk3 at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for the last four decades.

The book authored by his son Sunil Suresh tracks Dr. Suresh’s journey from a small village called Hoskare near the town of Koppa to overseeing the development of India’s launch vehicles.

Mr. Bommai on the occasion proposed setting up an authority or a body which uses scientific knowledge that can solve the day to day problems faced by society.

“We should make an authority to interact, follow day to day problems, and use scientific knowledge to solve problems. As head of the State, I am ready to form this society or authority. People working in ISRO and even those who have retired from the space agency should come together,” he said.

He added that Bengaluru is the scientific hub of the country with institutions like ISRO and DRDO and that it is the right place for this authority due to the existing ecosystem.

