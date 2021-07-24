CM asks MLAs, Ministers to monitor flood situation

(Clockwise from top left) Officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd. discharged water at the rate of 3.07 lakh cusecs from Basavasagar reservoir on Friday; landslips were reported between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim stations, and Caranzol and Dudhsagar stations; rescue teams helping stranded residents at Shettykoppa village in N.R. Pura taluk; residents walk to their homes in Benakanahalli village in Belagavi district; and submerged railway tracks between Sagar and Talaguppa.

Bengaluru

24 July 2021 01:42 IST

Officials told not to go on leave

In the wake of heavy rain across the State, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday reviewed the situation in six flood-ravaged districts of Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, and Dharwad and instructed Deputy Commissioners and other officials to work round the clock and take all precautionary steps predicting rainfall and floods for the next 48 hours.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to shift people located in flood-hit villages to safer places immediately. They have been told to deploy NDRF and SDRF teams to districts which require them.

Officials have been instructed not to go on leave and submit proposals to the government if they need financial aid to undertake relief work. They have also been directed to keep ready helicopters and open relief centres. Earlier in the day, Mr. Yediyurappa tweeted: “I direct all district in charge Ministers and MLAs to be present in their districts and constituencies to oversee relief efforts being carried out by district administrations.”

