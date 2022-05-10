CM asks Law Department, A-G to study SC directive to Madhya Pradesh on polls to local bodies

The SC order could have implications for BBMP and other local bodies

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he had asked the Law Department and the State Advocate General to study the Supreme Court directive with respect to holding elections to local bodies in Madhya Pradesh. Mr. Bommai, who is in New Delhi, told reporters that the Supreme Court’s order on Madhya Pradesh would apply to all states and their local bodies.

The decision taken by the Supreme Court and the State Election Commission would be implemented by the State Government, he said. He said consultations would also be held with the SEC.

The Supreme Court has told the Madhya Pradesh SEC that elections to local bodies should not be delayed. This has implications for Karnataka since elections to various local bodies including the BBMP are due for a long time.

When his attention was drawn to the Congress’ criticism that the BJP was trying to put off the polls to Local Bodies, particularly for the BBMP as it was not prepared, the Chief Minister remarked that the BJP was ever ready for polls.

Hold polls, says Congress

Stating that delay in forming a new council in the BBMP had affected development of the city, the Congress on Tuesday urged the State Government to hold elections to the BBMP in the light of Supreme Court order.

“The elections should be held as per the direction of Supreme Court. If elections cannot be held as per the delimitation of wards, elections should be held according to the wards that existed earlier,” Congress working president Ramalinga Reddy told presspersons here on Tuesday. “The Supreme Court has ordered that elections to local bodies should be held across the country.”

He said that due to 20 months delay in holding elections, thousands of potholes have appeared on city’s roads, bills submitted by contractors are not getting passed and there are irregularities in floating tenders. “The BBMP Commissioner who was tasked with delimitation of wards did not convene one meeting of people’s representatives and public. The delimitation exercise happened at BJP MPs’ and legislators’ offices.”

Blaming the BJP Government for denying OBC reservations, the veteran Congress leader said that if the Government had accepted the report of Kanthraj Commission report, the OBC reservation could have been given long ago. “Even if the elections were held, OBC would have got reservation.”