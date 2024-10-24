Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced compensation of ₹5 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the building collapse on October 22. He also assured that the government will fully cover the medical expenses of the injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 24, speaking to the media after inspecting the site of the under-construction building in Babusapalya that collapsed, the CM said that the government is considering further measures to support the victims.

“Eight people lost their lives in the incident. Rescue teams saved eight others, six of whom suffered minor injuries while the remaining sustained serious injuries. All survivors are out of danger, and the government is taking full responsibility for their treatment,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siddaramaiah announced that each of the deceased will receive ₹2 lakh from the Labour Department and ₹3 lakh from the BBMP, totalling ₹5 lakh in compensation.

The building, located in a revenue area, was reportedly constructed without proper authorisation. The work continued despite a notice being issued to halt the illegal construction.

The Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) responsible for overseeing the area has been suspended, and notices have been issued to the relevant division and executive engineers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is also planning compensation for the injured.

CM urges public to avoid unauthorised construction

The CM appealed to people to adhere to legal guidelines when constructing buildings. He stressed that incidents like this could be avoided if owners and contractors follow the rules.

He informed that despite receiving a notice to stop work, construction continued, which resulted in this disaster. Moving forward, he emphasised that no permission will be granted for unauthorised buildings, and officials responsible will be held accountable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BBMP Chief Commissioner has been instructed to take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Ongoing rescue efforts

In response to criticism from the opposition regarding the government’s handling of monsoon preparedness, Mr Siddaramaiah said that managing such disasters is challenging.

He pointed out that even during the previous government’s term, heavy rains caused issues. He recalled inspecting flood-hit areas by boat when he was leader of the opposition.

He mentioned that in Yelahanka alone, over 170 mm of rain fell in a single day, a once-in-a-century event. The government relocated more than a thousand families to safer areas and continues to carry out rescue operations, he said.

The CM stated that the government has taken a loan of ₹3,000 crore to improve basic infrastructure and clear encroachments on stormwater drains, stressing that more work is required in this area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.